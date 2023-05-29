Taj Bradley takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to upset.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Cubs' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those games had spread set by sportsbooks). Chicago's last four games have finished above the point total, and the average over/under in that span was 7.8.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 8-9, a 47.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 52 games with a total.

In five games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 1-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-15 9-15 9-16 13-14 13-24 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.