Cubs vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Taj Bradley takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to upset.
Cubs vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-125
|+105
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- The Cubs' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those games had spread set by sportsbooks). Chicago's last four games have finished above the point total, and the average over/under in that span was 7.8.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 8-9, a 47.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 52 games with a total.
- In five games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 1-4-0 against the spread.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-15
|9-15
|9-16
|13-14
|13-24
|9-6
