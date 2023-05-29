Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and the Chicago Cubs (22-30) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-1) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (4-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Cubs have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (242 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule