Bookmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-115) 10.5 (-125) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-161)

Monday's points prop bet for Tatum is 31.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tatum has connected on 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-118) 6.5 (-111) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.6 points per game, 2.1 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.

Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 3.5 (-154) 2.5 (-161) 2.5 (-128)

The 14.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Monday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.

White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (-128) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (+110)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 3.9 points more than Monday's over/under.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (-154) 6.5 (+120) 0.5 (-250)

The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.