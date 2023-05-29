The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
  • The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).
  • Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this season, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
  • At home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better at home this season, averaging 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
  • In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
  • At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand
Gabe Vincent Questionable Ankle

