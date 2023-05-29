Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.
- He has homered in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 21 games this year (39.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels are sending Canning (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
