Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .354. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 79.6% of his games this year (39 of 49), with more than one hit 13 times (26.5%).
- In 49 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 11 games this year (22.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Angels surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.