After hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .354. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 79.6% of his games this year (39 of 49), with more than one hit 13 times (26.5%).

In 49 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 11 games this year (22.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 28 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

