On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .269 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 24 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).

He has scored in 11 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 25 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

