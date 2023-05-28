Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .269 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 24 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).
- He has scored in 11 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|25
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.19 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.