The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this year (33 of 43), with more than one hit 15 times (34.9%).

He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 43), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 25 GP 18 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

