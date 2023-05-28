Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with an on-base percentage of .189 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 19 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Burger has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (31.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
