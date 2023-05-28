On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 90th in slugging.
  • Swanson has recorded a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 21 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
26 GP 24
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
