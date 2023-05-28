On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 90th in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 21 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 24 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings