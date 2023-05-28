Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (22-29) will clash with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is set for this game.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 4-4 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 7-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

