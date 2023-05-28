Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will take the ball for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 26 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has entered eight games this season favored by -160 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 237 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
