The Chicago White Sox and Clint Frazier, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier has a triple and three walks while batting .278.

In four of six games this season, Frazier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Frazier has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings