Christopher Morel -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .317 with three doubles, nine home runs and four walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 16 games this season (87.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (31.3%).

In 56.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 13.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (62.5%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 16 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

