The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).
  • In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 28
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.