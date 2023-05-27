Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .290 with a double, six home runs and three walks.

Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Gomes has an RBI in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 16 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings