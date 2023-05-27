The Detroit Tigers (23-26) will look to Riley Greene when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at Comerica Park on Saturday, May 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (0-2, 2.25 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Tigers have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won eight of 28 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+240) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

