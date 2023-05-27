How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago White Sox and starter Jesse Scholtens on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Fueled by 153 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 227 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.79 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scholtens will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 29-year-old right-hander.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Griffin Canning
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Tyler Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
