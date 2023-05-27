Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago White Sox and starter Jesse Scholtens on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 153 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 227 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.79 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Scholtens will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

This will be the first MLB start for the 29-year-old right-hander.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Griffin Canning 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Tyler Anderson 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.