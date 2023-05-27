Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (29%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 8-20 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 53 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 10-18 9-15 13-16 18-24 4-7

