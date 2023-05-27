White Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (23-26) versus the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (0-2) will get the nod for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.
- The White Sox have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (29%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 8-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (227 total, 4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.79 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-0
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|L 7-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|W 12-3
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria
|May 30
|Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Griffin Canning
|May 31
|Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tyler Anderson
|June 2
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
