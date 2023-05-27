The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .293 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Suzuki has recorded a hit in 28 of 36 games this season (77.8%), including nine multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this year (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 games this year (41.7%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 21
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williamson (0-0) starts for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
