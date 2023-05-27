Seby Zavala -- batting .154 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .152 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Zavala has posted at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (15.4%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 14
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
