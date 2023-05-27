On Saturday, Romy Gonzalez (hitting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples and a walk while batting .189.
  • In eight of 21 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this year (five of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%).
  • He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this year.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
9 GP 12
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
