Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Romy Gonzalez (hitting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples and a walk while batting .189.
- In eight of 21 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this year (five of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%).
- He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.