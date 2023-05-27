The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .214 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

He ranks 149th in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (18.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (23.3%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 12 games this season (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 23 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings