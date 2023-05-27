The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum put up 21 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-97 win versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 28.9 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.9 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.6 PRA 46.5 43.5 45.4 PR 40.5 38.9 39.8 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 41 21 8 11 1 0 2 5/23/2023 42 33 11 7 4 2 1 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.