Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 50 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 24 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings