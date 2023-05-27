On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .248 with a double, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.5%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (18.4%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 19 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings