Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 63 total home runs.

Chicago's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs' .257 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 232 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this year, Taillon has not registered a quality start.

Taillon is looking to collect his third start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele - 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha

