Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (22-28) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-3) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Cubs have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|L 2-1
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
