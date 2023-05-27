After going 2-for-5 with a triple in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Tigers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate (2022)

Frazier hit .216 with three doubles and seven walks.

Frazier had a hit in seven games last season (out of 17 games played, 41.2%), including one multi-hit game.

Including all 17 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Frazier had an RBI in one of 17 games last season.

He scored a run in four of his 17 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 6 .273 AVG .133 .448 OBP .188 .364 SLG .200 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 9/6 K/BB 2/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 6 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)