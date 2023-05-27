The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.360) and OPS (.693) this season.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 81.3% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.1% of those games.

In 48 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 11 games this season (22.9%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 27 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings