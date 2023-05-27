Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.360) and OPS (.693) this season.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 81.3% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.1% of those games.
- In 48 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 11 games this season (22.9%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.