The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.360) and OPS (.693) this season.
  • Benintendi has picked up a hit in 81.3% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.1% of those games.
  • In 48 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In 11 games this season (22.9%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 27
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
