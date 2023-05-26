After batting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.
  • Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.8%).
  • He has scored in 11 of 41 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 23
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Wentz (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went two innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .304 to opposing batters.
