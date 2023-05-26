The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .290 with a double, six home runs and three walks.

Gomes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last outings.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In five games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 53.6% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 28 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 16 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings