The Chicago White Sox (21-31) will lean on Luis Robert when they visit Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (23-25) at Comerica Park on Friday, May 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +130 moneyline odds. Chicago (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (3-5, 6.28 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-4, 7.45 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 11-13 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Jake Burger 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

