How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 53 total home runs.
- Chicago's .383 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago ranks 18th in runs scored with 215 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.404).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Lynn is aiming to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Lynn will try to build upon a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Griffin Canning
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Tyler Anderson
