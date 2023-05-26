Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 53 total home runs.

Chicago's .383 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago ranks 18th in runs scored with 215 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.404).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Lynn is aiming to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Lynn will try to build upon a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Griffin Canning 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Tyler Anderson

