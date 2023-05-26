White Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game between the Detroit Tigers (23-25) and Chicago White Sox (21-31) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with 215 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-0
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|L 7-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria
|May 30
|Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Griffin Canning
|May 31
|Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tyler Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.