Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .244 with five doubles and seven walks.
- In 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Anderson has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 33 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.