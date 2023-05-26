On Friday, Tim Anderson (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .244 with five doubles and seven walks.
  • In 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
  • In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 33 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
15 GP 18
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
