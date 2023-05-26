The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .189 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.

Gonzalez has had a base hit in eight of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.

Gonzalez has had an RBI in five games this season (23.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 12 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings