On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .214 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 151st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 43), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven in a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 23 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings