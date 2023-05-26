The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.2% of them.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Happ has an RBI in 12 of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 24 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

