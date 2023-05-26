Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.2% of them.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Happ has an RBI in 12 of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
