Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .265.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 87th in slugging.
  • Swanson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers in his last outings.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), with two or more runs six times (12.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 24
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Greene (0-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among pitchers who qualify.
