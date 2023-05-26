Oddsmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Steele Stats

The Cubs' Justin Steele (6-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Steele has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 10 6.0 7 3 3 3 3 vs. Marlins May. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 6.0 7 3 2 3 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 52 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .295/.346/.403 so far this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.365/.418 so far this season.

Swanson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

India Stats

India has 54 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.379/.412 so far this year.

India has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and two walks.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 22 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .278/.348/.461 so far this year.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

