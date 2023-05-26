Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -165 +140 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • The Cubs are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have a 12-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Chicago has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Chicago has played in 49 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-1).
  • The Cubs have had a spread set for just two outings this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
13-12 9-15 9-14 13-13 13-22 9-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.