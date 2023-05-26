Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel -- hitting .300 with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .333 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.
- In 92.9% of his games this season (13 of 14), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 64.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 14), and 15% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), with more than one RBI four times (28.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (85.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
