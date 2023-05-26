Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn has gotten a hit in 34 of 50 games this season (68.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 50 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 26
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw two innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to opposing batters.
