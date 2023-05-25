Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .292 with a double, six home runs and three walks.
  • Gomes has had a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
  • In 18.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.375 AVG .258
.381 OBP .303
.700 SLG .452
5 XBH 2
4 HR 2
10 RBI 5
4/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
11 GP 16
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Carrasco (0-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put together an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
