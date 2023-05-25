Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .292 with a double, six home runs and three walks.

Gomes has had a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

In 18.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 55.6% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 16 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings