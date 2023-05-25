The Chicago White Sox (21-30) and Detroit Tigers (22-25) battle in AL Central play, on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (3-3) for the White Sox and Alex Faedo (0-2) for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox's Giolito (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .203 to opposing batters.

Faedo has registered one quality start this season.

Faedo is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

