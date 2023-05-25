How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox head into the first of a four-game series against Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 52 total home runs.
- Chicago is 21st in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 20th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 213 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox are 28th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.382).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Giolito is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.
- Giolito will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Griffin Canning
