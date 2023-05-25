Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while batting .244.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (20 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 32 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .203 against him.
