The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jason Robertson, Jack Eichel and others in this contest.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 109 points. He has 46 goals and 63 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Joe Pavelski's season total of 77 points has come from 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 39 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Vegas offense with 66 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0

